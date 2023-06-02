The One Up XP Show - Episode 67: HyperCharge Unboxed, Grammy’s

Klam, Adam and I jump back into HyperCharge: Unboxed! A game that you play as toys that have to defeat waves of enemy toys to unlock things in the game! Super fun and some new features that we put to the test!

We also look at the Grammy’s! The Grammy’s now have a Video Game Music category and the winner Stephanie Economou won for composing the music for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. We look at her win and will have the fortune of talking to her at the end of the month!

