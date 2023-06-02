The One Up XP Show - Episode 66: KartRider: Drift, Last of Us, February Game Releases

We jump into a free game that is like Mario Kart! KartRider: Drift! Free for Playstation, Xbox, Mobile and PC! The franchise has been around a long time but this is the firstI have ever played it. Me, Klam and Adam get on our Karts and ride!

We also look at the amazing records that the tv show “The Last of Us” is breaking. It is a game that has now been brought to tv on HBO Max and it is getting amazing reviews.

We also look at the games that are releasing in the month of February!

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael’s Info - Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!