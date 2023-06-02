The One Up XP Show - Episode 61: Warzone 2.0, Edward Cleland Mind Body Medicine Practitioner

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 has dropped and we drop in to give it a try! Richard Bonez, BigBrrrr and myself try to stay alive and be the last ones standing!

We also sit down with Edward Cleland who has a massive resume in esports and outside of esports in Mind, Body and Medicine! We break down this resume but also talk at length with him about the growing world of Esports and where medicine is fitting in! Edward hails from Michigan and has many projects!

If you would like to get more info on Edward you can head to his website or follow his socials for more information!

https://www.edwardcleland.com/home

https://twitter.com/mindbodyesports

