The One Up XP Show - Episode 60: theHunter Call of the Wild, Super Mario Bros. Trailer

This week Thunderklam and I take you for a hunting adventure! You get to see Klam’s view as well as mine! We hunt Whitetail Deer, Moose, Rabbits and anything we stumble upon! Yes, it is not realistic but a good time! Put on your best hunting gear and join us!

We also break down the first full length trailer of the new animated movie Super Mario Bros.!

We also squeeze in a sneak peek of the interview with Edward Cleland for the next epsiode!

