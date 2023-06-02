The One Up XP Show - Episode 59: PC Building Simulator 2, Gift Ideas, Thankful

I take you into a newer game and start my own PC building business! We dive into PC Building Simulator 2 and it is actually a really good tool if you are interested in getting into pc’s!

We also go over gift ideas for gamers this holiday season! We show you some local and non local options for games, gear and everything your gamer may want!

Thanksgiving rolled up quick on us but I reflect on what I am thankful for over the past year!

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael’s Info - Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!