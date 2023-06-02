The One Up XP Show - Episode 56: Modern Warfare II Beta, Minnesota State University Esports

We take you into the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta! We test it out and let you see what it is like!

We also bring in my Nintendo 64 into the 9&10 News Heritage House and have everyone who works here a go at Mario Kart 64! This console and game is 25 years old! See how everyone does!

We also preview our Podcast with Minnesota State University’s Esports Program! We sit down with Jacquie Lamm, their Head Esports Coach and talk about what their program is doing in Southern Minnesota!

For more information on Minnesota State University’s Esports Program: https://esports.mnsu.edu/

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael’s Info - Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!