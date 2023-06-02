Tart Cherry Juice Imports Will Be Tracked Under New Trade Rules

The U.S. International Trade Commission will start tracking foreign imports of tart cherry juice and concentrate. Tracking these imports will help them determine the impact on Michigan’s tart cherry industry.

It comes after Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters pushed for more oversight of unfair competition from foreign cherry growers. Michigan grows more than 75% of the nation’s tart cherries, with an annual crop worth $280 million.

“The new categories for tracking imported cherry juice/concentrate are very important for the U.S. tart cherry industry. The new reporting will provide us specific information that was not previously available and will help us develop strategies for dealing with the influx of imports,” said Julie Gordon, President and Managing Director of the Cherry Marketing Institute.

The latest move follows a 2020 debacle where Turkish exporters dumped low-quality dried cherries into U.S. markets to devalue them. A provision in the bipartisan 2018 Farm Bill authored by Sen. Stabenow also requires that imports meet the same standards as domestic products.