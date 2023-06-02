Summer Oasis Music Festival Combines ‘Glamping’ With Live Music in Lake County

What began as a private one-time family reunion has turned into a treasured annual event for the public.

The Summer Oasis Music Festival is a weekend unlike any other, combining the fun of “glamping” with live music.

Guests can enjoy non-stop music by A-list national and international DJs while recharging in the idyllic atmosphere of Idlewild.

Founder and CEO Cedric McDougle is telling us more about how he came up with the concept and why he picked Idlewild, MI.

The event runs from Aug. 18 to 20. Their new location is the Yates Township Hall property. You can find all the information and get tickets here.