Poverty Hurts Students’ School Attendance and Keeps Them From Help They Need

06/02/2023 11:05 AM EDT

Each year, children who don’t attend school regularly lose out on a cash benefit from the state, and thousands of families who apply for the benefit are rejected because of attendance records.

Here’s the problem – research points to family poverty as a leading contributor to student absenteeism. So the people losing this benefit are the ones who need it the most.

Lori Higgins worked in K-12 education for years. She’s the bureau chief for Chalkbeat educational reporting, and she joins us to talk about this tough situation.

