Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has a variety of things to do to kick off the summer.

The park has 71,187 acres of fun things to do whether its hiking, camping, kayaking, fishing and everything else you can imagine.

There are some parts at Sleeping Bear Dunes that are lesser known that could make a trip to the park more peaceful in the busy summer days.

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at Sleeping Bear Dunes getting to see some of the greatest spots.

MTM On The Road: A Getaway to Sleeping Bear Dunes-6:45

MTM On The Road: A Getaway to Sleeping Bear Dunes