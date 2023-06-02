Maritime Heritage Alliance Auctioning 40 Boats

The Maritime Heritage Alliance annual Boat Auction is on Saturday in Traverse City.

“A lot of the boats donated are in remarkably good shape,” said Doug Roberts, President of Maritime Heritage Alliance.

They have about 40 boats ready to find a new owner.

They also have donated boat accessories for sale.

All the money raised goes back into programs the non-profit puts on for the community.

“We have a cutter, The Champion, that is utilized for working with youth. It’s a great way to teach the youth some seamanship skills, teamwork and just kind of get them on the lakes and get them interested in and the whole world of sailing and maybe a little bit of educational component for them, learning history,” explained Carton Korzeniowski, volunteer for Maritime Heritage Alliance.

The annual boat auction starts at 9 am on Saturday.