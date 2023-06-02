Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office Hosts 2nd Golf Outing Fundraiser for the K9 Program

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office held their second annual golf outing fundraiser Friday at the Sugar Loaf Golf Course.

The money will go towards equipment or any needs they’ll have for their K9 program. They currently have one K9, a 4-year-old German Shepard named Klouse that’s a narcotics and patrol dog.

Around $20,000 was raised at last year’s outing and the Leelanau Sheriff Mike Borkovich says the program is incredibly important for the county.

“When you equip a car, you buy a dog, you have training for the handler as well as a dog, and then they have joint training together. It’s a very expensive proposition, but it’s very, very valuable and it’s definitely a life saving option we have to bring the canine unit into a scene,” Borkovich said.

You can also donate to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office by contacting them on Facebook.



