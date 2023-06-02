Haley’s Hot Takes: Succession, “Scandoval”, and More!

Another Friday means another Haley’s Hot Takes!

To start things off, we talked about how a lot of shows had their series finale this week! Shows like HBO’s “Succession” and Apple TV’s hit show “Ted Lasso” said goodbye to their viewers for the last time. It will be interesting to see what the T.V. world will look like in the fall since we are still in a Writer’s Strike!

In reality television, there is some BIG drama! On Bravo’s hit show “Vanderpump Rules”, there is a big scandal. Three of the main stars of the show got caught in a huge affair. Everyone on the show and fans are picking sides!

In other drama news! Kim Cattrall reprising her role as Samantha and is joining “And Just Like That”, the reboot of “Sex and the City” for the season two finale. This is huge because Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall have had a public feud for the past couple of years.

Lastly, Al Pacino is expecting is his fouth child at the age of 83. This news comes after Robert De Niro announced he was also expecting a child at age 79. Welcome to the Old Dads Club!

Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!