Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Hosts Special Women’s Golf Day

06/02/2023 11:52 AM EDT

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is hosting a special Women’s Golf Day event.

It’s a great opportunity for any woman who wants to try golf for the first time, enhance their skills, or meet new friends out on the course. Women’s Golf Day is for new and experienced golfers.

Their teaching professionals will cover full swing, short game, and putting during the clinic. It’s all happening Tuesday, June 6.

Caroline Rizzo from the resort is here to tell us more about this great opportunity for beginners and experts alike.

