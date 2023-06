Friday marked the second day of LGBTQ+ Pride Month and all month long you can expect parades and other festivals to pop up all over the state.

So we had the President of Up North Pride Anna Dituri join us on ‘the four’ to discuss upcoming events for Up North Pride and a new resource directory for LGBTQ+.

You can find more about Up North Pride and these events on their website, Facebook and Instagram.

