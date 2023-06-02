CMU’s College of Medicine Creates Helps Bring in Health Services to Rural Parts of Michigan

Central Michigan University’s College of Medicine is stepping up to fill gaps in mental health services in rural parts of Northern Michigan.

There’s no question that the COVID-19 Pandemic exposed disparities in access to medical services, especially with mental health in rural Michigan. That’s why CMU’s College of Medicine has created the Rural Health Equity Institute.

The institute will work with communities to provide pay incentives to doctors to encourage them to choose work in underserved communities. They will also be working to expand broadband connectivity to rural areas in Northern and central Michigan as well as building telehealth infrastructure.

“First and foremost, more actual clinical capacity in rural communities so that families don’t have to travel great distances to get specialty care. We have families that, you know, have to go to a parking lot to get a hot spot to talk to somebody about their health. We got to get over that,” Alison Arnold, the Director of CMU Interdisciplinary Center for Community Health and Wellness, said.

July 1 is the official launch for the institute, but CMU says efforts are already underway.