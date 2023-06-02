Captain Randy Fewless Retires From the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office After 28 Years

A lifetime of service tot he community isn’t overlooked here in Northern Michigan.

That’s why we’re recognizing Captain Randy Fewless with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.

Fewless retired this week after 28 years with the shield in Grand Traverse County. He says that it hasn’t been easy to say goodbye and his love for the job will always be there, especially because law enforcement is the only full time job he’s ever known.

What he’ll miss even more than the job are his brothers and sisters that had his back through his entire career.

“No matter what color uniformly wore, we all had each other’s backs knowing we all have the same goal in mind. And that was to keep this great northern Michigan community safe. It has been my honor to serve with all of you and to protect the citizens of Grand Traverse County for all of these years. I love you all,” Fewless said.

Fewless says he’s looking forward to spending more time with family.