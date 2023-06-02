Barryton Holds Annual Lilac Festival Over the Weekend

Looking for some carnival fun this weekend?

Look no further than the city of Barryton since it is kicking off its annual Lilac Festival Friday.

Every June since 1991, Barryton has welcomed everyone to come enjoy the small town feel and have fun doing it. This year, there will be 150 vendors and crafters, along with a carnival and plenty of food and entertainment.

There’s lots to do and Barryton Lilac Festival Chari Renee Earle says it’s good to see some old and new faces.

“It brings in a huge amount of business. I mean, if the vendors say, you know, maybe their canopy breaks, they go over and get parts for it over there or, you know, people go to the restaurants and eat while they’re here on top of the food booths that are here at the park. The parking lots are always full the streets are always full,” Earle said.

The festival wraps up Sunday at 4 p.m.