We’re in the 9&10 Heritage House kitchen with the makers of Andrulis Farmers Cheese.

This Michigan dairy farm follows old world recipes and uses only all-natural, premium ingredients.

They’ve been making Baltic-style farmer’s cheese since 1940. They offer 13 flavors of cheese, 7 varieties of cheese curds, and a feta option.

Here to tell us more are Shannon Andrulis-Thomas, Dan Thomas, and Nico Andrulis-Thomas.