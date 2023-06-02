20th Empire Asparagus Festival Begins This Weekend

Organizers are nearly setup for the Asparagus Festival kicking off Saturday in Benzie County.

For the past 20 years the Village of Empire has been hosting the festival as Northern Michigan is one of the largest producers of asparagus in the country.

The festival features a number of activities including an asparagus recipe contest that judges and people at the festival will get to vote on. There will also be a number of breweries and local food vendors that will be selling a variety of asparagus dishes.

Advertisement

Paul Skinner, an organizer for the Asparagus Festival said it should be a day full of fun featuring a magician and live bands throughout the day.

“The asparagus is a local crop five miles from [the festival.] So, we’re supporting local farmers and we’re basically ensuring those farmers continue on into the future, and anything we can do to promote that crop we’re happy to do it,” Skinner said.

The fun kicks off tomorrow with a 5K Fun Run. Click here for more information on the festival.