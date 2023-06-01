Whitmer Creates Population Council Aimed at Growing Michigan

Michigan needs more people. Plain and simple. The state is growing but not keeping up with other states and the administration wants to know why.

Growing Michigan Together Council

Whether it is the cost of living, the weather, the job market or the education system, there’s a reason fewer people are coming here or staying here and Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer created a council to get to the bottom of it.

“Step one they say is admitting you have a problem,” said Eric Lupher, the president of the Citizens Research Council, “By creating this council, we have recognized we have a problem and ready to address it.”

Michigan has a population problem. It’s not shrinking, according to the state demographer, Michigan’s population grew by 2% from 2010 to 2020. That is well below the national average of 7.5% and ranks 46th in the nation.

“We found that over the last 50 years, Michigan’s population just hadn’t been growing. For 50 years you’ve been able to say you live in a state of 10 million people.”

More people are moving to other states. More families are growing in other states. More Americans are paying taxes in other states. Thursday morning, Gov. Whitmer created her solution.

“Today is about making sure we have the plan to realize all that potential,” said Whitmer.

By signing an executive order, she created the Growing Michigan Together Council, essentially a task force aimed at finding out why people are not choosing Michigan and deciding what needs to be implemented.

“Twenty years ago, people were looking outside the state because it wasnt here. It is now,” said Whitmer, “One of the challenges in Michigan is harnessing all these assets and taking the politics out of the conversation.”

The council will be bi-partisan and take the next six months to create strategies and plans for the next 50 years.

“It can’t be lead by a single person. Every administration has talked about this but I think this is a real earnest plan to take the politics out,” said Whitmer, “The work will not be done in 3.5 years when I leave office and someone else takes the oath. But the work must begin now.”

Whitmer has tried her ideas. Skills training, healthcare and prison reform, economic development but the impact hasn’t shown in the population.

“I was talking to a colleague not long ago and they were saying we shouldn’t support any of this economic development stuff because people should want to come here because Michigan is such a wonderful economic environment and beautiful state,” said Sen. John Damoose, Republican from Harbor Springs, “In a perfect world, that should be the case, I agree. But we aren’t there yet.”

Michigan has a lot to offer but is it enough to attract the right kind of people the state is missing?

“Are there particular communities and particular groups of people who have been choosing to live elsewhere? Are there specific needs that they have that we can address acutely?” asked Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

“The senior population continues to grow and the baby boom generation is very much alive and well in Michigan,” said Lupher, “With that growth, we are really missing the working age population.”

That seems to be where the biggest issue stands, keeping the young adults, keeping the middle aged and the families.

“Too many of our young people have taken their high school diploma or their college degree and said, ‘I want to be in these cool places and this state and that state,’ and not enough in the state of Michigan,” said Lupher.

Americans have to do what is best for their specific situations. Homestate pride only goes so far. They will settle where the jobs and the lifestyle they want.

“The choice of where you live is the ultimate statement on how you feel about the future,” said Gilchrist, “It’s saying this is the place where I will build the foundation of my future.”