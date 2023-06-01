Skies Light Up For the First International Fireworks Championship

Traverse City Tourism announced Thursday that tickets will soon be on sale for the very first International Fireworks Championship.

The show will feature contestants from U.S., Mexico, Spain and Germany, who have qualified by winning other competitive firework events around the globe.

At the event, you can expect four world-class shows with unique firework displays accompanied by music that will be formally judge.

“This promises a fireworks event like no other,” said Mickey Graham, Director of Events at Traverse City Tourism. “There are bright colors, bold designs and fun concepts. I recently watched a competition in Spain and the show was the pride of the entire community.”

Details of the fireworks championship are still being planned, but it is expected to make its debut on Sept. 9.