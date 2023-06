MTM On The Road: Preserving Stringed Instruments at Galloup Guitars-6:45

Galloup Guitars in Big Rapids is a full-service guitar facility.

They have different training programs, both short-term and long-term, that can teach you how to repair and build a guitar.

Some of their long-term training options include journeyman, technician, and master and graduate classes.

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler are there getting a closer look at their guitars.

