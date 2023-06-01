Ludington Police Department Raising Water Safety Awareness

Just in time for beach season, the Ludington Police Department is hoping to help raise awareness about water safety.

The Ludington Police will be hosting 2023′s Water Safety Day this weekend at The West End, also known as the Loomis Street Boat Launch.

The event is to educate and bring awareness about general water safety, but Ludington Area Schools’ Resource Officer, Austin Morris, who’s in charge of the event said a lot of it will focus on swim safety.

Advertisement

He said the police want people to be able to enjoy Ludington’s resources safely. Morris said being around all these bodies of water can create a false sense of security.

“We talk about the possibilities even with good swimmers. We also talk to them about different bad things that could happen because of the lake that’s out there. The big lake especially, is not something that we want to mess around with. But even on Hamlin Lake, which is another one of our local lakes here, it can still get really rough out there and it could still get dangerous,” said Morris.

Water Safety Day is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers say the event will include hotdogs. There will also be prizes to be given away including life vests and pool noodles.