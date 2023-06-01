Hook & Hunting: Northern Angler Fly Shop in Traverse City Hosting 7th Cheese Cup

This Saturday, in Traverse City, anglers will be tying flies and getting ready for the seventh annual Cheese Cup.

The Cheese Cup is put on by the Northern Angler Fly Shop in Traverse City. All the money brought in from the event will go to Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan to help with their suicide prevention programs.

The Cheese Cup was created to bring depression and suicide awareness to the forefront, all while honoring a friend.

Cheese Cup fishing will begin at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The entry fee is $40 for an individual and $80 per team. Click here if you would like to register.