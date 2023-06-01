Great Lakes Also Mean Great Danger, Keep Yourself Safe With ‘Boats America’

Over 100 people drowned in the Great Lakes last year, 15 so far this year, and most were lost in Lake Michigan. This time of year, the water is still very cold and many people do not wear life jackets.

The Traverse City Coast Guard Auxiliary offers a boater safety class for novice recreational boaters ages 12 and older. Boats America is a four-hour, two-day class offered each spring and fall.

Public education officer for the Traverse City Coast Guard Auxiliary, Dianne Walker, is here to tell us all about it. You can find more information and register on their website.

Traverse City Coast Guard Auxiliary



