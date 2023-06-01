Attend One of These Northern Michigan Pride Events In June

June 1 marks the start of LGBTQ Pride Month. All month long, you can expect parades and other festivals to pop up all over the state.

Both Up North Pride and Straits Pride will be holding events in Northern Michigan this month.

Saturday, June 3, Up North Pride is holding a “Pride Carnival” at Northwestern Michigan College.

Advertisement

On Sunday, June 10, Straits Pride will hold the St. Ignace Pride Festival at American Legion Park. Also on the 10th, the Traverse City Pit Spitters will be hosting “Pride at the Ballpark” in collaboration with Up North Pride.

On the Sunday, June 18, Straits Pride will make an appearance at the Mackinac Lilac Parade, and right after they’ll be hosting a “Pride Ride” bike tour of the island.

You can find a full list of events and times on Up North Pride’s event page and Straits Pride’s event page.