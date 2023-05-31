Wexford Co. Troopers Say Wanted Man Was Caught Riding Stolen Motorcycle

Benjamin Robert Denzel

Wexford County troopers say they caught a man with several warrants out for his arrest driving a stolen motorcycle.

They stopped the rider, 43-year-old Benjamin Robert Denzel from Cadillac, on Wednesday night in Manton.

Troopers say Denzel told them his license was suspended, and he didn’t have any other identification. When they asked who he was, they say Denzel gave them a fake name.

Troopers ran the info and saw that Denzel wasn’t who he said he was. He eventually told them his real name and that he had several warrants out of several counties. They also ran the VIN number on the motorcycle and discovered that it was stolen in Cadillac two years ago.

Denzel was taken to the Wexford County Jail and charged with one count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, one count Driving While License Suspended or Revoked Second or Subsequent Offense, one count Operate Motor Vehicle without Insurance, one count Operator’s License False ID, and Habitual Offender Fourth Notice. His bond was set at $5,000.