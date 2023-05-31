Traverse Area District Library Hosts Events Leading Up to Summer Library Challenge

You might want to book it over to the Traverse Area District Library for a blockbuster weekend filled with free events.

There’ll be sales and activities for all ages, all leading up to their free Summer Library Challenge. This year they’re emphasizing the belief that it’s important to both relax AND read over the summer. Summer is a great time to read whatever you find fun! For students this is especially important, because it helps maintain those important reading/comprehension skills built up over the school year.

“We really wouldn’t exist without our community and we love serving our community so we just try to meet their needs wherever we can and reading in the summer is a huge need for kids and so we are here to offer activities to prevent that summer slide,” said Michele Howard, TADL Director.

TADL is always hosting events for all ages. You can find their full schedule here.