Sundrop Montessori Preschool Helping Students Learn through Unique Opportunities

Sundrop Montessori Preschool in Roscommon is preparing for the 2023-2024 school year.

“Roscommon is one of the worst counties in the state regarding the demand for child care and the supply of child care. It’s a big disparity in this age group for ages 3 to 5,” said Mariah Frye, Founder and President of Sundrop Montessori Preschool.

Sundrop Montessori Preschool opened in 2021 to help fill that void.

“I just really love what we do. I think our children go home happy. They don’t go home super burnt out by the day. Maybe they’re tired because they’ve been playing outside for many hours of time, but it’s the good tired, right? A happy earned tired,” explained Tiana Mammoser, Director and Lead Guide at Sundrop Montessori Preschool.

Each day students spend at least two hours outside.

“At nature space, there’s no plastic. There are a bunch of natural features. There are a lot of trees and loose parts for them to play with, such as big sticks for them to build with. There are rocks for them to carry around. There’s a big hill for them to climb up. There’s a sandbox at the top of the hill and then they can run down the hill,” said Frye.

“Children are at a sensitive at such a sensitive time in their life right now that it’s really important that we have them fall in love with nature. They are future stewards,” explained Mammoser. “If they don’t care about it if they’re not immersed in it, then they’re not going to want to take care of it when they’re adults.”

“I like working on materials and being outside and doing activities,” added Aurora Mammoser, a Student at Sundrop Montessori Preschool.

Sundrop Montessori Preschool is enrolling students for the 2023-2024 school year.

They have scholarships available.