Run the Portage Lake Canal at This Summer’s 48th Annual Event

It’s called the U.P.’s premier running event. The 48th Annual Canal Run along the Portage Lake Canal is happening in July.

They’re still looking for runners and volunteers. Angela Luskin, the marathon’s event director, tells us more about what you can expect.

The event includes a half marathon, half marathon wheelchair division, 10 mile run, 10 mile walk, 5 mile run, 5 mile blade division, 5 mile walk and 2 mile run/walk! The event features a beautiful course along the Portage Canal, early registration and team discounts, participants receive an awesome Canal Run t-shirt, free high quality photo downloads after the race and custom awards for top finishers.