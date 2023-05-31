Rienstra’s Three-Goal Outburst Helps Newaygo to 5-0 Victory Over Whitehall in District Semis

NEWAYGO - The Newaygo girls soccer team is on to the district championship game after a 5-0 win over Whitehall on Wednesday night.

Senior McCaiden Rienstra led the way for the Lions with three goals.

Senior Grace Painter and freshman Luella Hilden scored the other two goals for Newaygo.

The Lions improve to 17-0-1 on the season with the victory. After winning the CSAA regular season and conference tournament championships, the Lions will look to add a district title to their trophy haul in Friday’s district championship game against Montague.

Montague beat Manistee 6-0 in the other district semifinal game Wednesday night and has a record of 11-5 this season.