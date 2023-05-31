Recycle a Bike Hosting Bike Swap in Traverse City

The wheels are turning for an annual event in Traverse City coming this weekend.

Recycle a bike is hosting their bike swap which will be just in time for Smart Commute Week.

The swap is happening Sunday at the Old Town Parking Garage and it’ll be the 12th bike swap event to date.

Advertisement

This is for anyone who wants to purchases bikes or bike accessories. All bikes are accepted as long as they’re in working condition.

“There’s a lot of places to bike around. But one of the issues that we have in the community is that we also have a number of people in the community who are economically challenged and can’t afford to get that bike, but yet need that transportation to be able to get to work, to get to appointments. And so that’s really what the program is, is made for us to be able to get bikes to those people,” Jeff Zawisza, the Recycle a Bike Co-Director, said.

For a schedule of the event, or for information on selling your bike, click here.