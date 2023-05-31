MI Healthy Mind: Who’s Caring for the Caregivers

Forty million Americans are caring for an aging parent, a special needs child or a seriously ill loved one.

This number is only going to rise as our population gets older, but who’s taking care of the caregiver.

This week on MI Healthy Mind, we hear the story of a father who’s son became a quadriplegic after an accident while in high school. Ledon, his wife and a group of dedicated nurses provide 24-hour care for his son Drew, but how does Ledon care for himself.

Advertisement

We will find out in this weeks episode: Who’s Caring for the Caregivers.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.