Is This a Hummingbird or a Moth? It’s Both! Kind of …

Hummingbird moth I cut lilacs … today and put the vase on the hood of my car until I was ready to leave. My son informed me not to take the bug with us but when I further investigated it was a hummingbird so I snapped some pics. The hummingbird was very persistent and I had to shoo it away so I could take my son to school. By Shannon (Viewer Photo)

A viewer sent in this rather unique photo Wednesday, commenting:

“I cut lilacs … today and put the vase on the hood of my car until I was ready to leave. My son informed me not to take the bug with us but when I further investigated it was a hummingbird so I snapped some pics. The hummingbird was very persistent and I had to shoo it away so I could take my son to school.”

It turns out, it is a bug – and one that very often is mistaken for a hummingbird because of its size and the way it flies. You can tell from the photo Shannon sent us that it’s flapping its wings rapidly, like a hummingbird.

Advertisement

According to Michigan State University Extension, the “bird” is actually a sphinx moth, specifically a white-lined sphinx (Hyles lineata). It’s one of two sphinx moths in Michigan, the other being a European import called a spurge hawk moth. There also is a moth literally called a hummingbird moth - Hemaris thysbe.

The white-lined sphinx can be identified by the following characteristics:

- Deep brown front wings with grayish borders

- A wide cream band on the front wings, with several “crisp” white streaks

Advertisement

- A broad pink band on the hind wings, with a dark-brown background

- A light brown body with white lines and spots of white and black

The MSU Extension says, “It is very hard to get a good look at the wings because the moths are almost always fluttering at a high speed.”

The moths love to feed on nectar from flowers, which further causes confusion over what the creature is.

Advertisement

“Although the white-lined sphinx is most active at night, it can be found taking nectar from flowers at any time of day, especially in overcast weather. It is easily mistaken for a small hummingbird. They feed on the nectar of many types of flowers; in gardens they are often found nectaring on phlox and petunias,” the MSU Extension says.

Being a moth, the young are caterpillars! MSU Extension has this to say about the moth toddlers:

“They come in two different color forms, with a base color of either bright green or black and yellow; there are numerous markings of variable shapes and colors. They feed on evening primrose, purslane and related plants.”

To see pictures of the caterpillars and more images of the adult moths, head to the MSU website or InsectIdentification.org.

Advertisement

If you have a photo or short video of a “hummingbird moth” in your garden, please share it with us through the 9&10 News viewer photo submission page.



