If Your Property Was Foreclosed, You May Be Entitled to Compensation

Several counties in Northern Michigan and the U.P. now owe money to property owners who didn’t receive compensation from foreclosures.

This settlement comes after a verdict in a related Supreme Court case. The unanimous Supreme Court decision gave a 94-year-old Minneapolis woman a chance to recoup some money after the county kept the entire $40,000 when it sold her condominium over a small unpaid tax bill. The justices ruled that the county violated her constitutional rights by taking her property without paying “just compensation.”

The class action lawsuit in Michigan claims that counties in the U.P. and Western Lower Peninsula did the same thing to property owners here. The lawsuit alleges that these counties violated owners’ rights by not giving them the money from the sale of their foreclosed properties that exceeded the unpaid taxes, fees and other costs associated with them. These claims have become known as “surplus-proceeds claims.”

A website has been set up under guidance from the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan to help people get their compensation. Under the settlement, the counties are not considered “guilty” but agree to pay compensation to avoid a court case.

If you think you are owed surplus-proceeds claims from a foreclosed property, click the link here. You can see the full list of counties below:

Alger County

Allegan County

Antrim County

Baraga County

Barry County

Benzie County

Berrien County

Calhoun County

Cass County

Chippewa County

Delta County

Dickinson County

Eaton County

Emmet County

Gogebic County

Grand Traverse County

Hillsdale County

Houghton County

Ingham County

Ionia County

Iron County

Kalamazoo County

Kalkaska County

Kent County

Lake County

Leelanau County

Mackinac County

Manistee County

Marquette County

Mason County

Menominee County

Missaukee County

Montcalm County

Muskegon County

Newaygo County

Oceana County

Ontonagon County

Osceola County

Ottawa County

Saint Joseph County

Schoolcraft County

Van Buren County

Wexford County