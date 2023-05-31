Catch ‘Something Rotten’ In Its Last Weekend at Old Town Playhouse

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, head to Traverse City and check out the production of Something Rotten at the Old Town Playhouse.

“In the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. Be true to thine own self and experience this outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce.”

Whether you’re a die-hard theater fan or just interested in coming for a good laugh, there’s something in it for everyone!

It will be running for one last weekend at the Old Town Playhouse from Thursday June 1 through Sunday June 3.