Car Crash on US-31 in Antrim Co. Leaves One Dead, One Seriously Injured

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a deadly head-on car crash that took place on US-31 north of Old Dixie Highway in Banks Township on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says that the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. They say a 2020 Ford F150 was traveling north bound on US-31 where they believed it crossed the centerline, hitting a 2018 Ford F150 that was traveling south bound.

The south bound ford left the roadway after the crash and caught on fire, the sheriff office says. They also say that two witnesses were able to get the driver out of the truck and a safe distance away before the fire began.

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office says that CPR and lifesaving efforts were provided on the scene, but the driver was still pronounced dead at the scene. They say the other driver was transported to the nearest hospital with serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

US-31 is closed between Old Dixie and Rex Beach Road at this time and traffic is being rerouted.

The sheriff’s office says that alcohol is not believed to be a factor of the crash and it appears both of the drivers were wearing seat belts.

No other information is being released at this time.



