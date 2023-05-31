10 Kids from Michigan Competing in National Spelling Bee

Ten children from Michigan - including two from Northern Michigan - are among the 231 spellers competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee national rounds.

The preliminary rounds take place through June 1 in National Harbor, Maryland, for the 95th annual competition. The spellers range in age from 9 to 14, and nearly 80 percent – 182 spellers – are competing in their first Scripps National Spelling Bee this year.

There are spellers from all 50 states. Texas has the largest representation with 21 national competitors. Ohio and California rank second with 15 each, followed by Illinois with 14.

“Bee Week is a truly unforgettable experience, combining the thrill and accomplishment of onstage competition with the joy of making lifelong connections offstage,” said Corrie Loeffler, executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Northern Michigan’s spellers are:

Hazel Danziger, 14, Leland Public School, Traverse City

Gabe Grierson, 14, O.J. DeJonge Middle School, Ludington









