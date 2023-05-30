Shoplifting Suspects Reportedly Hit Pedestrian, Led Police On Chase

Deputies say six shoplifting suspects hit a pedestrian with their car while they were fleeing the scene of the crime.

On Friday, Isabella County deputies headed to the store after getting a report that six women had run out, all holding stolen items.

Dispatch told deputies the suspects had taken off in a car. While they were leaving, they reportedly hit a pedestrian who tried to stop them and another vehicle in the parking lot.

St. Louis Police tried to stop the car on M-46 but were unable. They chased the car before having to call off the pursuit.

Saginaw officers eventually found the car abandoned. Isabella County deputies have since been able to identify the owner and the suspects.

The case is still open, but the Sheriff’s Office says to expect multiple charges.