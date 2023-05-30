Pack your Patience: Lots of Traffic Expected After Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day has come and gone, which means people have begun heading home as the long holiday weekend comes to an end.

AAA Michigan is advising people to pack their patience as they say this weekend’s travel numbers in Michigan were high.

According to AAA, Memorial Day road trips were up 6% from last year, and an estimated 37 million Americans and 1.1 million Michiganders are expected to be heading home in a two-day span.

They say Friday and Monday was one of the worst days to travel during Memorial Day weekend. AAA says traffic will be at it’s worst Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and they advise people to get their traveling done before 2 p.m. or after 6 p.m.

Lt. Rene Gonzalez with the Michigan State Police reminds people to be extra cautious on the drive back home.

“People are going to want to be in a hurry to get where they need to get going. You know there’s going to be heavy traffic so give yourself extra time to get to your destination. Take your time, go the speed limit and be patient,” Gonzalez says.



