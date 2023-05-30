Motorcycle Passenger Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Pickup on M-55

Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a passenger of a motorcycle died May 27 when the bike hit a pickup truck that failed to yield.

Deputies said they were sent to the crash at M-55 and Loxley Road in Roscommon Township, Houghton Lake on Saturday.

Deputies arrived and found that a GMC Sierra pickup and a Honda motorcycle had crashed. Preliminary investigation shows that the pickup, driven by a 38-year-old man from Houghton Lake, attempted to cross M-55 traveling south on Loxley Road and failed to yield to the motorcycle, which was traveling west on M-55, deputies said.

The vehicles crashed, causing injuries to the driver of the motorcycle - a 48-year-old man from Midland - and the pickup driver, while the passenger of the motorcycle, Frederick Hammond, 49, of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle driver was taken to West Branch Regional Hospital before being airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. His current status is unknown.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Grayling Munson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.