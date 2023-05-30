Home Lost but Man Saved In Early Morning Roscommon Co. Fire

Roscommon County deputies say they were able to save a sleeping man from a fire early Tuesday morning.

They responded to reports of a fire in the Village of Roscommon a little after 1 a.m. on Tuesday. The home on N. Main St. was already significantly burned on the backside when they arrived.

Deputies found a man sleeping inside the home. They were able to wake him up and get him out just before a propane tank exploded and another caught fire.

Firefighters arrived and fought the flames for several hours. The home was lost, but the fire was contained without spreading to any buildings nearby.

Deputies want to thank the person who called in the fire and most likely saved the man’s life.