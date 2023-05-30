Grant Me Hope: Tyler

For this week’s Grant Me Hope, we’re introducing you to Tyler, a 12-year-old boy who is creative and kind.

Tyler is really sweet. He can sit down and cuddle with you all day if you wanted to.

He likes to play with his toys in his bedroom, and he has blocks and Legos that he’s really proud of and likes to show off.

He likes to draw, ride bikes, watch Netflix and Pokémon. He likes puzzles and Fortnite too.

He wants to go to Florida, likes the warm weather and he wants a dog.

And if you want more information about Tyler or the adoption process, click here.