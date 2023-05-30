Full-Service Rentals In Chippewa Co. Will Help Soo Locks Workers

A huge housing project in Chippewa County will be specifically tailored to those working at the Soo Locks.

The temporary rental units will be located in Kincheloe, about a 20-minute drive from Sault Ste. Marie. Kinross Township is leasing the land to Southeastern Disaster Relief Services.

By the end of June, around 100 apartments will be available for rent. By June of next year, that number will double, with more to come in the following years.

Included in the rent (about $3,000 a month) is three meals a day, internet, cable, housekeeping, security and transportation to and from the locks. The county says this will help workers and free up housing for residents and tourists.

“They were taking up hotel spaces that are badly needed for our tourism industry and this really resolves that issue because it provides modern housing for these workers,” Chris Olson, Chippewa County EDC president.

After the locks project is completed, the units will be removed. All the water lines and electricity will remain for future developers.