Former Traverse City Police Chief Ralph Soffrendine Dies Over Memorial Day Weekend

The Traverse City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after former Police Chief Ralph Soffrendine died over Memorial Day weekend.

He retired back in 2003 after serving as chief in Traverse City for 21 years. He was elected as a city commissioner the same year as his retirement, and he also served on the Traverse City Area Public School Board of Education, along with various other boards.

Current Police Chief Jeff O’Brien says Soffredine was a force of nature.

“He had a huge impact on me, how I acted as a chief, all the things that I implemented were because of Ralph; emulating what he did before me. I don’t think anything ever stood in his way,” O’Brien said.

Chief O’Brien said that Soffredine will be missed by not only the police department, but by the entire community that he helped serve.