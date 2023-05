Benzie County deputies say an Interlochen woman died after being hit on her bicycle in the middle of the night.

They were called to the scene on the corner of Fewins Road and Lake Ann Road on Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies say a driver hit 21-year-old Payton Burch with his car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says they don’t believe drugs, alcohol or speed were a factor in the crash. It’s still under investigation.