ATV Crashes Into Combine, ATV Driver Killed

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a 52-year-old Reed City man was killed in an ATV vs. combine accident.

On May 29 at 4:56 p.m., deputies with the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to East 14 Mile Road near North Cypress Avenue in Barton Township for an accident.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the ATV dead from injuries suffered in the accident. Deputies said a 51-year-old female from Reed City was injured in the crash as well and was taken to Corewell Health in Grand Rapids.

Advertisement

This accident is currently under investigation, and no further details have been released.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Big Rapids Fire Department, Big Rapids EMS, Newaygo County Road Commission, the Michigan State Police, Jerry’s Towing and Newaygo County Central Dispatch.



