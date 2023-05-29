Northern Michigan Campground Evacuated Over Memorial Day Weekend

The Memorial Day weekend celebrations at a Northern Michigan campground were cut short after a nearby wildfire forced the evacuation of its campers. Michigan State Police confirmed that the DNR was battling a 80-acre fire that grew to 100 acres on Sunday near US-131 at the north county line in Wexford County.

The wildfire forced Michigan State Troopers to order the Chippewa Landing Campground to evacuate.

The owner of the campground says nearly 150 campers were evacuated in about an hour because first responders were concerned over a wildfire, on the other side of the river from the campground, within a half-mile.

The owner of Chippewa Landing Campground, Tom Skiver said only one family returned after the evacuation order was lifted.

“I didn’t think there was any way it was going to be contained that quickly, so I told people not to expect to be able to come back. I guess because that was the direction I was given,” said Skiver.

Skiver said it took them about an hour to evacuate close to 150 campers from his campground. He also said there were another 20 or 30 people having overnight camping trips on the river, they couldn’t reach easily.

“We talked to the fire department and the police, and they called the DNR and back and forth, back and forth, and we decided just to leave them out there. The sky was hazy and red, and they had no idea what was going on. They were a little bit nervous, but apparently not nervous enough to cut their trip short or call us and come back,” said Skiver.

After the evacuation order was lifted, only one family, the Clarks, from the Kalamazoo area returned.

“We just went out north on 131 and found a pull off a paved pull off. And we stood there and had some snacks and talked about what we were going to do. And then the fire station and police came by and told us it was all clear,” said Frank Clark.

Clark said when they got back, they realized they were the only ones there.

It was interesting. It got dark pretty quick, so we didn’t have a lot of time to explore. But it was definitely spooky walking around and no movement at all. It was about 8:30 p.m., so we just started a fire set up for dinner and went to bed,” said Clark.

After their memorable night alone, Clark said they packed up this morning and are headed back downstate, after their memorial weekend vacation. One they won’t soon forget.

“I was a little nervous at first not knowing where the fire was at, obviously, and not sure, you know, how close it was and what the timeline was for that or if it was to get here,” said Clark.

And even though they don’t know a lot about the fire, Clark said he got all the information he needed.

“I didn’t hear a lot of information other than get out and come back. And that’s all they needed to tell me,” said Clark.

No injuries have been reported and State Police officials confirm the fire was contained pretty quickly.

The owner said they were, of course, disappointed the campground had to be evacuated but said everything worked out for the best.

“We were happy they got it contained early. That was amazing. They all did a great job,” said Stiver.

Stiver said when you own a campground, you should expect the unexpected.

“When I bought it from Ricky, he told me that every weekend there’s something different, and the really is… Whether it’s rescuing people off the river or, you know, any variety of crazy things that could happen. But no, I’ve never had anything quite like this. It was something new every day.