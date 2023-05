Two Sons Pizza in Traverse City just had their grand opening last week and is already serving some local favorites.

The pizzeria serves in house and take-out New York style pizza with creative ingredients.

They also serve garlic knots, truffle fries, and some sweet dessert options.

Our On the Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are at Two Sons making a pizza.

MTM On The Road: Having a Bite at Two Son’s Pizza-6:45